Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,445,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

Shares of ELY stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

Insider Activity

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.