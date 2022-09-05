Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 10,420 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,779,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 633,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 78,896 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 532,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glaukos Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of GKOS opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

