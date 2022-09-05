Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 147,715 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,715 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAVE opened at $22.09 on Monday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

