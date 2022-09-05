Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 16,468 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,468 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 793,407 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM opened at $37.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.21. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

