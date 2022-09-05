Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 2,057 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Azul were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZUL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

