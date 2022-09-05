Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 31,266 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,266 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Radian Group stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

