Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 8,364 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Honda Motor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 57,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 221,197 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HMC stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

