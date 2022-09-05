Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $305,000 Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The company has a market cap of $716.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

