Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at $19,791,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

