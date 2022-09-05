Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $187,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -7.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,650. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

