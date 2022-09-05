Capital One Financial Comments on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $15.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.49 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.52 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

