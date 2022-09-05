Capital One Financial Comments on Matador Resources’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $58.37 on Monday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

