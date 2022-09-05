Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SM. Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

SM Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

SM stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 4.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.