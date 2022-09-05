Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $39.15 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $201,631.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,456.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $858,494 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 373,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

