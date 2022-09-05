Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.29.

Enerplus Trading Up 3.3 %

ERF opened at C$20.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.26. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$7.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.29. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$801.57 million for the quarter.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Insider Activity at Enerplus

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.