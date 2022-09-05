Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,404 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Capri worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 541,363 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 85.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,598,000 after purchasing an additional 364,687 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,719,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Insider Activity at Capri

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Trading Up 0.6 %

CPRI opened at $47.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. Capri’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. TheStreet cut Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.