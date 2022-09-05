Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 45,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

