Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.