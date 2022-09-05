Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $295.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.17.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.