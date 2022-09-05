Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $411,540,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 855.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.