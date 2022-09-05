Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $832.69 million, a PE ratio of 153.39 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

