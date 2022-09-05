Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,919 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,187 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 413,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 264,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Cormark decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CVE opened at $18.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

