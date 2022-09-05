Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.51% of Centerra Gold worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,064 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,943.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 544,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $4.49 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGAU. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

