Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 590 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.94% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJUL. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 131,478 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 451,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUL opened at $31.10 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47.

