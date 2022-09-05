Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $171.49 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average of $176.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,902 shares of company stock worth $764,018 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

