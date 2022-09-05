Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $115.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.42.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

