Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWV. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,660,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,454,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 173,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $45.23 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.