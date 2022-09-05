Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,572 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMP has been the topic of several research reports. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.
Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International
Compass Minerals International Price Performance
NYSE CMP opened at $39.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.45.
Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -27.65%.
Compass Minerals International Profile
Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.
