Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 3,950 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.12% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,368,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

