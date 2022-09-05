Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $250.14 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $227.97 and a 12 month high of $327.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.74.

