Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $63.48 and a one year high of $88.85.

