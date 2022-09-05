Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,230 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $72.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

