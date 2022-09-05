Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $986,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,348,000 after buying an additional 148,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 235,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 196.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $40.93 on Monday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

