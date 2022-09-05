Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.48% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 35.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.