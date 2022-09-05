Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $9.85 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

