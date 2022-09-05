Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $261.00 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.15.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

