Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 320.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.9 %

BWA opened at $37.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.