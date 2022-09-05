Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 15.16 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 13.25 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is 20.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The business had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 32.83.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

