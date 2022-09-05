Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE ABR opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

