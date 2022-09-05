Cetera Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,530,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,243,000 after acquiring an additional 187,606 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,417,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,679,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

