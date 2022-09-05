Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 64.2% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,694. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $58.71 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

