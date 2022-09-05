Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $297.60 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.04 and a 200 day moving average of $355.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

