Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,624 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP opened at $51.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

