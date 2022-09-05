Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,926,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock opened at $67.39 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

