Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,549 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after buying an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $141.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average of $132.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michael J. Katz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,191,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,529.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

