Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

