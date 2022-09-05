CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 328.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $106.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

