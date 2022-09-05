Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CHT opened at $39.33 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

