Citigroup Inc. Acquires 43,767 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Comerica worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $81.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.16.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

