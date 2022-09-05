Citigroup Inc. Buys 11,945 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Franklin Resources by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,806,049 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

